NPS' debt assets in AAA-rated papers up by 1.83 percentage point to 37.87%

The National Pension System’s (NPS’) debt assets in AAA-rated papers has increased by 1.83 percentage point to 37.87 per cent, in the one-year period ended September 30, 2019. Over a three-year period, AAA-rated assets have surged 4.8 percentage points.

Conversely, assets in AA- and below-rated papers have reduced 87 basis points (bps) in the past year and shrunk by 3.5 percentage points in the past three years.

According to experts, the increase in AAA-rated papers signifies risk aversion in the aftermath of the “We are concerned about the ratings and the quality of papers that we invest in, and are willing to sacrifice returns to ensure that principal is protected,” said a senior NPS official. Total NPS debt assets stood at Rs 14,246 crore as on September 30, 2019.

AA- and below-rated papers. As a percentage of overall debt assets, investments in AAA-rated and sovereign papers have surged 10.3 percentage points in the past year to 38 per cent, while those in AA- and below-rated papers have reduced 9.6 percentage points to 62 per cent.