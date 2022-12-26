JUST IN
NSE cautions investors against unauthorised people offering assured returns

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday asked the investors not to put their money in any assured returns-scheme offered by two individuals

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday asked the investors not to put their money in any assured returns-scheme offered by two individuals.

The advisory comes after the exchange found that the two individuals -- Ravi and Nisha -- were offering such schemes.

The bourse, in a statement, said the two individuals are not registered either as members or authorised persons with any registered member of the NSE.

Cautioning the investors, NSE asked them not to subscribe to any such scheme or product offered by any person offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law.

Further, investors have been advised not to share their trading credentials such as user ID and password with anyone.

"Participation in such prohibited schemes is at investors' own risk, cost and consequences as such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the exchange," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 20:35 IST

