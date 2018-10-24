JUST IN
NSE gets Sebi green light to launch 25 metric tonnes copper contracts

NSE, which launched gold and silver contracts to mark its foray into commodity derivatives on October 12, will launch this contract soon

Dilip Kumar Jha  |  Mumbai 

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has received from the regulator approval to launch 25 metric tonnes copper contracts on its platform, an exchange statement said.

NSE, which launched gold and silver contracts to mark its foray into commodity derivatives on October 12, will launch this contract soon.

Vikram Limaye, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSE, said, “The exchange is dedicated to deepen the Indian commodity markets by providing convenient and cost-efficient onshore hedging products. The new copper futures contract has the potential to significantly alter the commodities landscape in India.”
First Published: Wed, October 24 2018. 00:41 IST

