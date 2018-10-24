NSE gets Sebi green light to launch 25 metric tonnes copper contracts

The (NSE) has received from the regulator approval to launch 25 metric tonnes on its platform, an exchange statement said.



NSE, which launched gold and silver contracts to mark its foray into commodity derivatives on October 12, will launch this contract soon.

Vikram Limaye, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSE, said, “The exchange is dedicated to deepen the Indian commodity by providing convenient and cost-efficient onshore hedging products. The new copper futures contract has the potential to significantly alter the commodities landscape in India.”