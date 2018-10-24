NSE gets Sebi green light to launch 25 metric tonnes copper contracts

-
ALSO READ
NSE plans to enter spot bullion exchange, says CEO Vikram Limaye
Don't expect cash mkts to get extended beyond current trading hours: Limaye
Extended trading hours from October 1, says NSE CEO Vikram Limaye
Tech start-up listing: NSE considers tweaking SME platform
Sebi mulls compulsory delivery for metal derivatives contracts
-
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has received from the regulator approval to launch 25 metric tonnes copper contracts on its platform, an exchange statement said.
NSE, which launched gold and silver contracts to mark its foray into commodity derivatives on October 12, will launch this contract soon.
Vikram Limaye, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSE, said, “The exchange is dedicated to deepen the Indian commodity markets by providing convenient and cost-efficient onshore hedging products. The new copper futures contract has the potential to significantly alter the commodities landscape in India.”
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU