JUST IN
Markets gain on dovish comments by US Fed chairman; Sensex rise 378 points
NSE Q3 net profit rises 55% to Rs 1,826 cr; revenue up 35% to Rs 3,263 cr
AEL adds another 20%, 7 Adani stocks up as group boosts investor confidence
Aditya Birla Group announces entry into premium casual dining space
Sebi allows 39 entities to use e-KYC Aadhaar authentication services in mkt
As volume challenges persist, Hero MotoCorp eyes recovery across segments
Sebi amends rules governing mode of payment by market intermediaries
Domestic shareholding NSE-listed firms hit fresh record high of 24.44%
Sebi considering easing of RPT norms for high-value debt listed entities
New-age stocks in focus; Paytm, Policybazaar, Zomato, Nykaa gain up to 10%
You are here: Home » Markets » News
AEL adds another 20%, 7 Adani stocks up as group boosts investor confidence
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

NSE Q3 net profit rises 55% to Rs 1,826 cr; revenue up 35% to Rs 3,263 cr

The stellar growth was despite a 20 per cent year-on-year fall in cash market volumes during the 9MFY23

Topics
NSE | National Stock Exchange of India NSE | Q3 results

BS Reporter 

National Stock exchange, NSE

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) reported a 55 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,826 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. Revenues rose 35 per cent to Rs 3,263 crore led by a healthy increase in transaction charges. For the nine-months ending December 2022 (9MFY23), consolidated profit rose 56 per cent to Rs 5,289 crore and revenues increased 48 per cent to Rs 9,451 crore. The stellar growth was despite a 20 per cent year-on-year fall in cash market volumes during the 9MFY23. The equity options segment, however, recorded nearly 90 per cent growth for the period under consideration. Treasury income stood at Rs 828 crore during 9MFY23.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NSE

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 23:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.