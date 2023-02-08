NSE Q3 net profit rises 55% to Rs 1,826 cr; revenue up 35% to Rs 3,263 cr

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) reported a 55 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,826 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. Revenues rose 35 per cent to Rs 3,263 crore led by a healthy increase in transaction charges. For the nine-months ending December 2022 (9MFY23), consolidated profit rose 56 per cent to Rs 5,289 crore and revenues increased 48 per cent to Rs 9,451 crore. The stellar growth was despite a 20 per cent year-on-year fall in cash market volumes during the 9MFY23. The equity options segment, however, recorded nearly 90 per cent growth for the period under consideration. Treasury income stood at Rs 828 crore during 9MFY23.