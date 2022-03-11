NSE scam: Delhi court reserves order on Subramanian's bail plea

-
In a latest development in the National Stock Exchange (NSE)scam case, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday reserved its order on the bail plea moved by the accused former Group Operating Officer Anand Subramanian.
Subramanian through his counsel had moved the bail plea before the court of Sanjeev Aggarwal on Thursday. The court had sought a reply from the CBI on this.
The CBI opposed the bail plea and said that Subramanian did not deserve bail. It said that Subramanian should not be released on bail as it could affect the ongoing probe.
"He is an influential person. They think that they will hide after impersonating as the Himalayan Yogi, but we have caught them. They can hamper the investigation," the CBI said while opposing the bail plea.
The court, after hearing the contention of both the sides, reserved its order.
Subramanian was arrested by the CBI on February 24. The CBI got his custody till March 9 after which he was sent to judicial custody.
The CBI had on Sunday (March 6) arrested Chitra Ramkrishna, the former MD and CEO of NSE in a case of bourse manipulation. She was produced before the court on Monday (March 7) which remanded her to seven days police custody.
The matter is still being probed by the CBI.
