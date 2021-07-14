NSE tech subsidiary acquires majority stake in Cloudxchange.io

-
ALSO READ
Tata Comm ties up with Google Cloud to transform Indian businesses
AWS leads $42 bn global Cloud services market in Q1, Microsoft follows
Cloud Paks allow clients to easily move to the cloud: IBM's Natarajan
Facebook Cloud gaming sees 1.5 mn users a month, expanding to more regions
India public cloud end-user spending to touch $4.4 billion in 2021: Gartner
-
NSEIT Ltd, the IT-services focused subsidiary of NSE, on Wednesday said it has acquired majority stake in integrated cloud service provider Cloudxchange.io.
However, the financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
With this addition of Cloudxchange.io, NSEIT will offer end-to-end digital transformation solutions from cloud to security, NSEIT said in a statement.
Founded in 2016, Cloudxchange.io is a multi-cloud managed service provider for AWS, Azure, Google and Oracle Cloud. It has expanded its offerings to cloud consulting, multi-cloud aggregation, cloud back-up and disaster recovery (DR).
It has over 250 enterprise clients across sectors including Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, logistics and the government.
"In the current pandemic situation, India's financial services sector is focused on migrating to virtual operations. This need of the hour has led to an increasing demand for secure, scalable, and cost efficient infrastructure, thus leading to higher levels of cloud adoption and cloud infrastructure spends," Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE said.
"With the addition of Cloudxchange.io to NSEIT's digital portfolio, the NSEIT team will be poised to serve the growing demands of the financial services sector," he added.
In a joint statement, Co-founders of Cloudxchange.io -- Vishal Chandane, Neelesh Kankane and Nilesh Rane -- said that association with NSEIT will give us the platform and reach to expand further into domestic and international markets.
"The Cloudxchange.io acquisition will give us an edge to provide an integrated solution by offering cloud transition, knowledge driven digital transformation solution along with embedded cyber security," N Muralidharan, CEO and MD, NSEIT, said.
In recent times, the entire industry has witnessed an exponential surge in cloud adoption especially during the pandemic. As per Nasscom's report, 63 per cent of India's enterprises have increased investments in hybrid cloud which is higher than the global average of 46 per cent.
NSEIT is a global technology enterprise, focused on delivering excellence in a complex digital environment primarily in banking, insurance, capital market ecosystem and online examinations.
It has three distinct business units-- digital transformation, digital examinations and cyber security.
In 2019, NSEIT had acquired Aujas Cybersecurity Ltd.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU