NSE working on AI to boost surveillance operations amid cases of leaks

The (NSE) on Thursday said it is working on to strengthen its surveillance operations to prevent any manipulative activities amid reported cases of social media leaks of sensitive information.

The exchange is harnessing machine learning, and blockchain technologies to bring in operational efficiencies, improve delivery services and reduce costs.

"The surveillance systems are best in class in order to track manipulative behaviour. We are revamping our surveillance systems to build machine learning, social media and all other kinds of inputs we can get in order to make better decisions and be able to track patterns of behaviour and trading that would indicate things not functioning the way they should be," managing director and chief executive said here.

In recent past, unpublished price sensitive information of several companies were leaked in various private WhatsApp groups before their official announcements.



The regulator, which is probing this matter, in its preliminary investigation had found that the firms' quarterly financial results were matching with the figures that were in circulation on WhatsApp groups prior to the official announcement.

According to Limaye, the is working to upgrade technology through artificial intelligence and strengthen its surveillance system.

He further said that "investing in the technology development of artificial intelligence and machine learning will reinforce surveillance systems to meet the future requirements that will particulary address social media".

Earlier in March, had said that it set up expert groups in business and technology verticals within the bourse to help bridge the widening technology gap among market participants.

The main focus would be to reduce the gap between large, financially stronger tech-savvy and the smaller, tech-dependent, financially weaker market participants.