Oct-Nov sugar production up slightly to 3.97 million tonne: ISMA

Sugar production till November 30, increased slightly to 3.97 million tonne in the current sugar year, beginning October, according to industry body the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).
The sugar output stood at 3.91 million tonne from October and November last year, ISMA said in a release.
Further, ISMA said this year 415 sugar mills were crushing compared to 450 last year.
In Maharashtra, 167 sugar mills have started their crushing operations and are running in full swing and as on November 30, they have produced 1.8 million tonne, which is 21 per cent higher than the output during the same period last year.
In Uttar Pradesh 109 sugar mills were crushing sugarcane on November 30, and have produced 9,50,000 tonne while 108 sugar mills were crushing in the state producing 1.31 million tonne.
Sugar production this year in UP is slow as crushing was delayed by a fortnight, ISMA said.
About 63 mills in Karnataka were crushing as November 30, and 7,93,000 tonne of sugar was produced compared to 62 mills and 7,02,000 tonne of the sweetener in the same period last year.
Crushing operations in all the other states have also begun, picking up at a slow pace.
