Oil prices fall on positive signals from talks between US, Iran

-
ALSO READ
Iran and Syria vow to confront US sanctions imposed on two regional allies
Iran says disputes 'decreasing' in Vienna talks to revive 2015 nuke deal
Vienna talks to resume next week: Iran's chief nuclear negotiator
Vienna talks underway, negotiations for 2015 Iran nuke agreement continue
Israeli PM urges US to halt nuclear talks with Iran immediately
-
Oil prices fell on Monday as concerns over tight supply were offset by signs of progress in nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, which could lead to the removal of US sanctions on Iranian oil sales.
Brent crude was down 23 cents, or 0.25 percent, at $93.04 by 9.45 isT, having earlier touched its highest since October 2014 at $96.
US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 77 cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $91.54 after touching $92.73.
US Administration on Friday restored sanctions waivers to Iran to allow international nuclear cooperation projects.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU