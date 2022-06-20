Oil prices stable as market balances recession fears with tight supply

-
ALSO READ
Oil bounces around as tight supply offsets China, recession fears
Oil rises to 7-year high as Turkey outage adds to tight supply outlook
Oil price climbs on tight supply, prospect of EU ban on Russian supply
Can US recession slam the brakes on Indian IT sector's dream run?
Oil price edges higher on tight supply and expected demand uplift
-
By Rowena Edwards
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were stable on Monday, struggling to reverse last week's losses as the market balanced tightening supplies with concerns about slowing global economic growth.
Brent crude futures were down 14 cents, or 0.12%, at $112.98 a barrel by 1246 GMT. Front-month prices tumbled 7.3% last week for their first weekly fall in five.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 13 cents, or 0.12%, at $109.69. Front-month prices dropped 9.2% last week for the first decline in eight weeks.
"Friday's steep price fall can be seen as a delayed reaction to the concerns about recession that have already been weighing on the prices of other commodities for some time," said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch.
Analysts and investors said they believe a recession is more likely after the U.S. Federal Reserve approved on Wednesday the largest interest rate increase in more than a quarter of a century in an effort to contain a surge in inflation.
Similar tightening approaches by the Bank of England and Swiss National Bank last week ensued.
Brent crude futures on Monday touched their lowest in a month, but some analysts expect the slump to be short-lived.
"Supplies will remain tight and continue supporting high oil prices. The norm for ICE Brent is still around the $120/bbl mark," said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.
Western sanctions have reduced access to oil from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special operation".
While China's crude oil imports from Russia in May soared 55% from a year earlier to a record high, displacing Saudi Arabia as the top supplier, the country's export quotas have resulted in declining oil product shipments.
Tight refined products markets have supported oil prices.
Analysts expect limited summer increases from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known collectively as OPEC+.
Libya's oil production has remained volatile following blockades by groups in the country's east, with its output most recently pegged at 700,000 per day.
Meanwhile, prospects are dwindling for Iranian sanctions relief that could result in a meaningful increase in the country's crude exports.
There has been some mitigation for tight supply with the release of strategic petroleum reserves, led by the United States. U.S. production is also climbing, according to rig count data from energy services firm Baker Hughes Co.
(Additional reporting by Florence Tan and Isabel Kua in SingaporeEditing by Jan Harvey and David Goodman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU