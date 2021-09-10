Oil rallies to $73 on tight US supplies due to Ida, Biden-Xi call

By Alex Lawler

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose to around $73 a barrel on Friday, supported by growing signs of supply tightness in the United States as a result of Hurricane Ida and as U.S.-China trade hopes gave riskier assets a boost.

About three quarters of the U.S. Gulf's offshore oil production, or about 1.4 million barrels per day, has remained halted since late August. That amount is roughly equal to what OPEC member Nigeria produces.

"With the restart in offshore crude production lagging, the odds are that the Ida effect will still be felt in the coming weeks," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Brent crude rose $1.57, or 2.2%, to $73.02 by 1330 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added $1.58, or 2.3%, to $69.72.

Oil and equity also got a boost from news of a call between U.S. President and his Chinese counterpart The call raised hopes for warmer relations and more global trade, analysts said. [MKTS/GLOB]

"The Biden-Xi phone call has had the same effect on oil as it has on other asset classes," said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

Brent was on track to end the week with a small gain and has rallied 41% this year, driven by supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some demand recovery from the pandemic.

On Thursday, both crude contracts had fallen more than 1% after China said it would release crude oil reserves https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/china-release-state-crude-oil-reserves-first-time-2021-09-09 via public auction to help ease high feedstock costs for refiners, a move described as a first.

In focus next week will be revisions to the oil demand outlook for 2022 from OPEC and the International Agency. OPEC will likely revise down its forecast on Monday, two OPEC+ sources said.

(Additional reporting by Florence Tan in Singapore and Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Edmund Blair)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)