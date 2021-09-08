Oil prices rise today amid slow supply return after Hurricane Ida

-
ALSO READ
Oil prices drop after Hurricane Ida hits US Gulf rigs, refineries
Whole city of New Orleans loses power due to Hurricane Ida
Biden approves emergency in Mississippi as hurricane Ida approaches
Over 10,000 people evacuated in western Cuba due to Ida Hurricane
Hurricane Ida: Economists foresee only modest damage to US economy
-
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, paring overnight losses, with producers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico struggling to restart operations nine days after Hurricane Ida swept through.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 27 cents, or 0.4%, to $68.62 a barrel at 0204 GMT, after sliding 1.4% on Tuesday following the Labor Day holiday.
Brent crude futures inched up 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $71.83 a barrel, after falling 0.7% on Tuesday.
"The market is ... weighing up the impact of ongoing delays to the resumption of operations in the Gulf of Mexico," ANZ Research analysts said in a note.
About 79% of U.S. Gulf production remained offline on Tuesday, with 79 production platforms still unoccupied more than a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall. About 17.5 million barrels of oil has been lost to the market so far.
The Gulf's offshore wells make up about 17% of U.S. output.
Traders will be closely watching inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group due on Wednesday and the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday for a clearer picture of the storm's impact on crude production and refinery output. [API/S] [EIA/S]
Analysts polled by Reuters expect, on average, that crude stocks dropped by 3.8 million barrels in the week to Sept. 3, and see gasoline stocks down by 3.6 million barrels and distillates down by 3 million barrels.
Oil prices fell on Tuesday in a widespread commodity sell-off as the U.S. dollar jumped on worries about rising COVID-19 cases in the United States and Asia potentially slowing growth.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Tom Hogue)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU