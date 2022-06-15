On the radar: IPOs suck mutual fund liquidity in May, shows data

-
Mutual fund (MF) investors' ability to invest in listed stocks was crippled by large public floats in May.
As per an analysis done by Edelweiss Alternative Research, state-owned insurance major LIC and Softbank-backed logistics major Delhivery attracted MF investments worth Rs 4,065 crore and Rs 2,418 crore in May.
Overall, MFs invested Rs 29,400 crore last month even as overseas investors sold shares worth Rs 42,900 crore. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank were the other counters that saw substantial MF investments.
On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SAIla nd UPL saw new outflows from domestic funds.
