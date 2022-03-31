ONGC OFS's retail portion subscribed 72%

The retail portion of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC’s) offer for sale (OFS) garnered just 72 per cent subscription.

About 5.3 million reserved for small investors went unsubscribed.

The company will allot these to non-retail investors, where the OFS has received excess bids. Through the OFS, the government has divested 1.5 per cent stake in to raise Rs 3,000 crore.

Most bids from retail investors come at Rs 160 per share. of last closed at Rs 164.