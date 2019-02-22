ONGC, Oil India, Dr Reddy's and Jet Airways may hog the limelight today

Concerns about world economic growth following weak economic data from both US and Europe are likely to weigh on investor sentiment on Friday. Back home, stock-specific action, crude oil prices and movement of rupee against the US dollar will also play a key role.

At 08:20 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 19 points or 0.18 per cent lower at 10,794.50, indicating a tepid start for the domestic stocks.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

ONGC, Oil India: The government has asked state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India (OIL) to sell out 66 of their small oil and gas fields to private firms as it brought in a new policy to boost domestic production and cut imports.



NBFCs: RBI is taking a close look at 'standstill agreements' by companies with lenders to delay selling pledged shares and it may tighten norms so that lenders, especially non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), are discouraged from entering into such agreements with firms.

Dr Reddy's: The drug firm is recalling 2,770 bags (277 selling units) of epilepsy drug Levetiracetam Sodium Chloride injection in the US market, on account of a labelling error, said a PTI report.

Adani Group stocks: The Adani Group has made a formal offer to buy out 23.5 per cent held by two South African firms in Mumbai airport, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Reliance Capital, Reliance Nippon Life: Reliance Capital has invited Nippon Life to buy 43 per cent stake in its Rs 24-trillion domestic mutual fund (MF) industry.

Jet Airways: According to news reports, public sector banks State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have agreed to provide Rs 500 crore emergency funding for the company. Moreover, international lessors have grounded more Jet Airways planes as they doubt the company's rescue plan.



Bharat Electronics: The company has signed an MoU with JSR Dynamics (JSR), a Nagpur-based start-up Company, at Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru.

AU Small Finance Bank: The company has entered into an agreement with ACKO General Insurance to act as a corporate agent for insurance products.

Dynamatic Technologies: It has signed an MoU with SAAB Technologies to explore future joint opportunities in commercial and defense related work.

updated its existing medium-term note program up to $2.8bn in order to enable the company to issue foreign currency bonds in the international capital markets subject to regulatory approvals.