JUST IN
Crypto wrap: Macro indicators improve, market stable despite Fed rate hike
LIVE: India says air exercise in east not connected to China border clash
Senate crypto hearing yields big claims, possible regulation in US
Govt receives Rs 60.46 crore tax from TDS on virtual digital assets
Top Headlines: Ex-FTX CEO arrested, CPI inflation eases in Nov, and more
Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas as US files charges
Tech developments have made it challenging to trace corruption: PK Mishra
Former FTX CEO Bankman-Fried says will testify to Congress over its fall
Crypto wrap: Market stable even as FTX fallout claims one more victim
Framed Media Commences its Offline Journey with On-site Office at D21 Corporate Park, Dwarka
You are here: Home » Markets » Cryptocurrency » news
GMM shares crash 15% as promoter Pfaudler Inc hits sell button
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Only 2% of cryptocurrencies have a 'healthy' liquidity, finds study

As major crypto exchanges like FTX go bankrupt amid high volatility, almost 90% of cryptocurrencies have a low trading volume, with just 2% of crypto coins having a healthy liquidity

Topics
cryptocurrencies | Markets

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

As major crypto exchanges like FTX go bankrupt amid high volatility, almost 90 per cent of cryptocurrencies have a low trading volume, with just 2 per cent of crypto coins having a healthy liquidity, a new study has found.

There are only 153 crypto coins with high volume that are traded in many exchanges. In contrast, there are 5,886 cryptocurrencies with very low volume that are traded in a very small number of exchanges, according to the report compiled by BitStacker.

This reaffirms the fact that there is unequal balance of trading volume among the thousands of cryptocurrencies and it provides a warning against speculating on crypto coins with a low liquidity, the report mentioned.

"The fact that so many cryptocurrencies suffer from a low liquidity or trading volume is another reminder of how risky it can be to speculate in some of the smaller crypto coins," said Kris Lucas, a BitStacker.com analyst.

"After all, there is nothing stopping an unregulated cryptocurrency exchange from creating statistics that overvalue a particular coin," he added.

The researchers tracked 6,656 crypto coins, and only 2.30 per cent of these cryptocurrencies were categorized as having a good liquidity.

Liquidity is a term used to refer to the trading volume of an asset. The liquidity metric used in the study aims to highlight those crypto coins that have a low daily trading volume, or those cryptocurrencies where the trades take place in a very limited number of exchanges.

"Such an understanding of liquidity is useful in that it can explain more than something like market capitalization. In particular, it can help traders understand when it might be difficult to buy or sell significant quantities of any crypto coin," the report said.

--IANS

na/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on cryptocurrencies

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 18:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.