Oppenheimer Fund sells 1.4 mn shares of Apollo Hospitals worth Rs 1.46 bn

Oppenheimer Developing Market Fund had been holding around 8.49% of Apollo Hospitals' equity shares till the end of the last quarter

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Apollo Hospital

Global investment firm Oppenheimer Funds Inc has sold 1.4 million equity shares in Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd for a cumulative amount of Rs 1.46 billion.

In another bulk deal in BSE, Wellington Trust Company, an investment firm, has bought 944,281 equity shares in Apollo Hospitals for a cumulative amount of Rs 986 million.

According to a company filing, Oppenheimer Developing Market Fund had been holding around 8.49 per cent of Apollo Hospitals' equity shares till the end of the last quarter.

First Published: Wed, September 26 2018. 22:35 IST

