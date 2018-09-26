Oppenheimer Fund sells 1.4 mn shares of Apollo Hospitals worth Rs 1.46 bn

Global investment firm Oppenheimer Funds Inc has sold 1.4 million equity shares in Enterprise Ltd for a cumulative amount of Rs 1.46 billion.

In another bulk deal in BSE, Wellington Trust Company, an investment firm, has bought 944,281 equity shares in for a cumulative amount of Rs 986 million.

According to a company filing, Oppenheimer Developing Market Fund had been holding around 8.49 per cent of Apollo Hospitals' equity shares till the end of the last quarter.