Osho Krishan of Anand Rathi is bullish on HUL, PowerGrid; here's why

-
ALSO READ
HUL Q4 PAT jumps 41% YoY to Rs 2,143 crore, beats Street estimates
Info Edge drops 12% in 2 days despite analysts raising targets; here's why
Info Edge shares zoom 5% after Zomato raises another $250 million
Trading calls by Nilesh Jain of Anand Rathi: Sell Info Edge, M&M Financial
HUL Q4 preview: Brokerages eye high double-digit growth in PAT, revenue
-
BUY HINDUSTAN UNILEVER | TARGET: Rs 2,500 | STOP LOSS: Rs 2,300
Hindustan Unilever is placed in an upward trending channel on the weekly time frame, in which it is currently placed near the lower line; historically, this has acted as a strong support base for the stock. Also, on the daily time frame, the stock is hovering near 21 DEMA and is in the cycle of higher highs higher bottoms on a wider time frame. In addition, the counter has declared a dividend of Rs 17 for which the ex-date is June 14 and this could trigger further demand in near future too.
BUY INFO EDGE LTD | TARGET: Rs 5,100 | STOP LOSS: Rs 4,470
The stock has rebounded from its 200 DEMA on the daily chart and soared above all its major exponential moving averages. Historically, the stock has risen significantly post testing its long-term moving average and the same is expected this time too. On the oscillator front, 14 period RSI has also seen a resurgence from the oversold region and is currently placed in a comfort zone, heading northwards post positive crossover, affirming the bullish view on the counter.
BUY POWERGRID | TARGET: Rs 260 | STOP LOSS: Rs 225
PowerGrid has witnessed a breakout and is placed at its lifetime high zone, indicating inherent strength in the counter. The stock is in a secular Bull Run as it is placed above all its major exponential moving averages on all time frames and even on the oscillator front; most of the indicators show bullishness is likely to remain intact in near future. Hence, any minor correction could be utilised to accumulate the counter from a short to medium-term perspective.
==============================
Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is senior manager - equity research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU