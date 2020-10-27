Over 5,000 bags of PDS rice hidden in mills recovered during raid in Punjab

-
ALSO READ
Centre says up to 75 cr beneficiaries got free grains under PMGKAY
Tweak FCI's procurement strategies to boost rice exports: Expert panel
FCI garners Rs 8,000 cr via issuance of bonds on private placement basis
How many people actually fall under India's public distribution system?
How can govt say Food Security Act has no link to poverty alleviation: HC
-
Punjab's Food and Civil Supplies Department officials on Tuesday conducted a raid at two private mills and recovered 5,200 bags of rice meant to be distributed under Public Distribution System (PDS).
State' Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that a team of the department conducted a raid at a mill in Kurali from where 3000 bags were seized from the warehouse.
The bags were hidden in the stock of paddy, he said, according to an official statement issued here.
Ashu said a raid was also conducted at a rice mill in Kharar from where 2,200 bags of rice, which were also to be distributed under PDS, were seized.
"The rice was brought at a lower price from other states and was to be used for bogus billing during the current marketing season," the minister said.
Ashu has ordered legal action against the mills, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU