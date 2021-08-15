Over 5 million investor registrations since April this year: NSE chief

Leading stock exchange NSE, which helped transform country's deep-rooted savings tradition into equity culture, has witnessed over 50 lakh new investor registrations in the current fiscal, its chief Vikram Limaye said on Sunday.

This is equal to 62.5 per cent of the total number of new investor registrations, at around 80 lakh, that were added last fiscal (2020-2021), he added.

The NSE, which has been at the forefront of supporting the small organisations and retail investors, has witnessed over 50 lakh new investor registrations since April this year, Limaye said.

Direct retail participation has strengthened significantly during the last few years which has been reflected in a sharp rise in new investors and an increase in individual investors' share in the overall market turnover.

Limaye in his Independence Day address, said, "NSE's elaborate investor education programme in over 600 cities, significantly enhancing financial literacy pan India, thereby leading to improvement in retail participation, and the continued surge in equity markets, has led to witnessing 1.70 crore investor registrations in the last two years."



The average daily turnover in NSE's equity and equity derivative segments registered a growth of 70 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively in the last fiscal, triggered by increasing participation from the retail segment, he said.

"India's young demography is its greatest asset, which can strengthen its competitiveness and influence globally. As India progresses towards becoming a self-reliant nation, we all need to strive towards building the right environment and infrastructure conducive for long-term sustainable growth and development," Limaye said.

Referring to India celebrating 30 years of economic liberalisation, Limaye said: "Two important developments that contributed significantly to capital market development during the liberalisation policy of the 1990s were establishment of the market regulator -- the Sebi and demutualization of stock exchanges.

He mentioned the launch of Goods & Services Tax (GST) regime that revolutionised tax structure and facilitated a single unified market, introduction of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) that provided a formal resolution framework for debtors and creditors and Make in India and Start up India initiatives that encouraged manufacturing and entrepreneurship in India and the latest PLI scheme and said these measures are expected to provide fresh momentum to Indian economy.

