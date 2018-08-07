Parag Milk Foods surges 8% on strong Q1 results

-
The consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter increased 33% yoy at Rs 5.49 billion as compared to Rs 4.13 billion in year ago quarter. Growth is driven by an increase in revenue from milk products of 41% yoy which is led by growth in key product categories.
The EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin improved 400 bps at 10.9% for Q1FY19 due to operating leverage and higher capacity utilizations.
At 10:28 am; the stock was trading 5% higher at Rs 334 on the BSE. A combined 2.06 million equity shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
