PE investments into domestic cos fall to $6.72 bn in June quarter: Report

-
ALSO READ
India's investments in AI to cross $880 mn by 2023: NASSCOM report
Dollar rises on Ukraine jitters after Russia reports attack
Modi invites Danish cos, pension funds to invest in India infra sector
World Bank chief flays Microsoft's $69 bln, questions capital allocation
RIL lists over $7 bn worth of existing foreign currency bonds on India INX
-
Private equity investments into domestic companies fell 17 per cent to USD 6.72 billion on an annual basis in the June quarter, according to a report.
During the same period, the number of Private Equity (PE) deals also declined 15 per cent to 344 compared to the year-ago period.
In the year-ago period, the deal value stood at USD 8.13 billion.
The deal value declined by 25.1 per cent in the three months ended June compared to the 2022 March quarter when it stood at USD 8.97 billion, deal tracker Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange group entity, said on Monday.
The steep quarterly decline in the deal value was due to a 40 per cent fall in money flows to the startups space.
Refinitiv said that PE investments declined 17.3 per cent to USD 6.72 billion in the June quarter from the year-ago period when the country attracted USD 8.13 billion. This was after a strong start in the first quarter.
However, the total PE investments in the first six months of the year stood at USD 15.7 billion, which is a growth of 25.9 per cent growth compared to the year-ago period.
It also said that technology space continued to receive majority of investments, accounting for 73.2 per cent or USD 6.53 billion so far in the first six months of this year.
There is also substantial capital waiting to be deployed as India-based funds raised USD 7 billion so far this year, which is more than double of the year-ago period, Refinitiv said.
In terms of industries, Internet and computer software along with transportation saw the maximum investments. Tech space got 26 per cent more money from 257 deals. IT was followed by computer software sector which saw inflows rising by 14.3 per cent, transportation (144.3 per cent), financials (5.1 per cent) and consumer related sectors (84.5 per cent).
However, medical/health segment received 38.6 per cent less funds while semiconductors space saw a 4.8 per cent decline. The PE inflows into the biotechnology sector dropped 84.7 per cent.
The top 10 PE deals in the first half of this year include Verse Innovation (USD 827.7 million), Think & Learn (USD 800 million), Bundl Technologies (USD 700 million) and Tata Motors Electric Mobility (USD 494.7 million).
Others are NTEX Transportation Services (USD 330 million), Delhivery (USD 304 million), Busybees Logistics Solutions (USD 300 million), EQX Analytics (USD 270 million), Mohalla Tech (USD 255 million) and Acko Technology & Services (USD 255 million).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU