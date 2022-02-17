Dollar rises on Ukraine jitters after Russia reports attack

-
ALSO READ
Dollar rides high on rate hike bets ahead of payrolls report
Coal stocks lose ground after Glasgow climate deal to reduce fuel's use
In Japan, a weaker yen may not be the blessing it once was
Asia markets fight for footing as investors fret over Evergrande crisis
Dollar firms ahead of US inflation data; PBOC clips yuan's wings
-
By Tom Westbrook
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The dollar bounced on Thursday after a Russian news report of mortar fire in eastern Ukraine jangled market nerves and sent investors in to safe havens.
Russia-backed rebels accused Ukrainian forces of shelling their territory in violation of agreements aimed at ending conflict in the contested Donbass area, the RIA news agency said, a report later denied by Ukraine.
Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine's borders and the West has threatened Russia with new sanctions if it attacks.
The euro fell as much as 0.4% as traders immediately saw risks of a wider war. But Ukraine's denial and the location of the reported attack within already contested territory calmed things and the euro last sat at $1.1354.
The risk-sensitive Australian dollar lost as much as 0.6% before settling 0.2% lower at $0.7185. The safe-haven yen rose about 0.1% to 115.29 per dollar.
"There is a lot of anxiety," said Bank of Singapore strategist Moh Siong Sim. "It's not clear whether it's some local event or something which could flare up...right now such headlines are keeping the markets a bit nervous."
The Russian rouble, which has been sensitive to the prospect of war as sanctions loom on Russia, fell 0.7%.
The standoff on Europe's eastern edge is one of the deepest crises in East-West relations for decades. Earlier in the day, a U.S. official said Russia was increasing troop numbers near its border with Ukraine rather than withdrawing, as Moscow claimed.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said Russia could "launch a false pretext at any moment" to justify an invasion, something Russia has dismissed.
Safe-haven Treasuries rallied and U.S. stock futures fell with the mood, though the lack of clarity around the situation capped larger moves. [MKTS/GLOB]
The U.S. dollar index was up 0.1% to 95.927.
JAPAN DEFICIT
Economic data also added some support to the dollar on Thursday, offsetting some overnight softness when minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting were less hawkish than some investors had expected.
Data showed Japan ran its biggest trade deficit in a single month in eight years in January, and that follows Europe's trade gap widening in December as energy prices surge.
Rates expectations held the kiwi and sterling steady.
The New Zealand dollar was last flat at $0.6685 after touching a one-week high of $0.6703.
A 25 basis point (bp) rate hike in New Zealand is fully priced for next week, with swaps trade pointing to a better-than-one-in-four chance of a 50 bps hike.
March hike expectations are also holding sterling firm and it was last steady at $1.3580.
Ahead on Thursday, speeches from Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos and European Central Bank (ECB) chief economist Philip Lane at 0800 GMT and 1400 GMT, respectively, will be closely watched for clues on the ECB outlook.
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard speaks at 1600 GMT and U.S. jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing survey are also due.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0649 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar
$1.1357 $1.1373 -0.14% -0.10% +1.1385 +1.1323
Dollar/Yen
115.3100 115.4550 -0.11% +0.27% +115.5300 +115.1450
Euro/Yen
130.96 131.30 -0.26% +0.49% +131.4900 +130.4200
Dollar/Swiss
0.9223 0.9222 -0.02% +1.08% +0.9229 +0.9215
Sterling/Dollar
1.3581 1.3583 -0.02% +0.41% +1.3597 +1.3557
Dollar/Canadian
1.2709 1.2694 +0.15% +0.55% +1.2734 +1.2680
Aussie/Dollar
0.7189 0.7197 -0.13% -1.12% +0.7215 +0.7151
NZ
Dollar/Dollar 0.6686 0.6680 +0.10% -2.31% +0.6704 +0.6660
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Lincoln Feast and Kim Coghill)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU