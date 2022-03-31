Petrol, diesel rates up by 80 paise again, ninth increase in 10 days

The rates of and in Delhi increased by 80 paise a litre, while in Mumbai, fuel became costlier by 84 paise on Thursday. This is the ninth increase in fuel rates in 10 days, the total hike now amounts to Rs 6.40.

is now selling at Rs 101.81 per litre in Delhi and is trading at Rs 93.07 per litre.

In Mumbai, and are selling at Rs 116.72 and Rs 100.94 a litre respectively.

After an increase of 76 paise, petrol is selling at Rs 107.45 a litre in Chennai. The rate of diesel increased by 76 paise in Chennai and is now selling at Rs 97.52 a litre.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel became costlier by 83 and 80 paise respectively and are now selling at Rs 111.35 and Rs 96.22 a litre.