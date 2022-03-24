PKH Ventures files draft papers for IPO with Sebi

PKH Ventures, a construction and hospitality firm, has filed preliminary papers with capital regulator to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The public issue comprises fresh issuance of 1.826 crore equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 0.983 crore shares by its promoter, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

The company may also consider a pre- placement of 15 lakh equity shares.

Proceeds of the issue will be used to invest in subsidiaries -- Halaipani Hydro Project Pvt Ltd and Garuda Construction -- funding long-term working capital requirements, for funding strategic acquisitions and investments, among others.

The Mumbai-based company has three business verticals -- construction and management, hospitality and management services.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2021, the company had a profit after tax of Rs 51.63 crore while the total income stood at Rs 265 crore.

IDBI Capital & Securities and BOB Capital are the book running lead managers that will advise the company on the .

