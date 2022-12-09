Podcast: How long will the rally in railway stocks sustain?
Will railway stocks be able to hold on to their recent gains. Listen to this podcast to know more
Topics
Indian Railways | Podcast | stock market rally
https://mybs.in/2b2s4qu
ALSO READ
Titagarh Wagons hits 4-year high; gains 26% in 2 weeks on strong order book
Rail stocks may chug along till budget; book profit selectively: Analysts
Railway officials to be rated on freight volumes, train movement efficiency
Railways redesigning wagons, overhauling infra to transport more SUVs
16 railway stations to soon be revamped under PPP model, 3 in Delhi
Investors have latched on to rail-related stocks over the past few months amid attractive valuations and high dividend payouts.
As we approach the Union Budget for 2023-24, will these stocks be able to hold on to their gains? Listen to this podcast to know more.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 08:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU