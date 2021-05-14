PowerGrid InvIT lists with 4% premium over issue price of Rs 100

-
Shares of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust listed with a premium of 4 per cent on Friday against its issue price of Rs 100.
The stock made its debut at Rs 104, registering a gain of 4 per cent on the BSE. It further jumped 4.97 per cent to Rs 104.97 as the trade progressed.
At the NSE, it listed at Rs 104, with a premium of 4 per cent.
Earlier this month, the initial public offer of PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust was subscribed 4.83 times.
Price range for the offer was at Rs 99-100 per unit.
PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (PowerGrid InvIT) is owned by state-owned PowerGrid Corporation of India.
InvITs are instruments on the pattern of mutual funds and are designed to pool small sums of money from a number of investors to invest in assets that give cash flow over a period of time.
