Trading in debt-ridden Coffee Day shares to resume from April 26

-
ALSO READ
Behind the 'bankruptcy story' of Cafe Coffee Day: The news and what's next
On the verge of bankruptcy: How Cafe Coffee Day ground to a halt
Coffee Day stares at bankruptcy as asset sale fails to make headway
Tough task ahead for Malavika Hegde, the new CEO of Coffee Day Enterprises
Coffee Day appoints late founder V G Siddhartha's wife as new CEO
-
Debt-ridden Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) on Saturday said trading 0in its shares would be resumed at BSE and NSE from April 26.
"Revocation of suspension of trading in the equity shares of CDEL has been done by NSE and BSE vide their letter dated 16th April 2021. The trading in the securities of the company will be resumed from 26th April 2021, CDEL, which runs Cafe Coffee Day chain, said in a BSE filing.
Earlier, trading in CDEL shares was suspended by the bourses for not complying with listing norms pertaining to submission of quarterly financial results.
The exchanges had on January 13 said CDEL has not submitted the financial results for June 2019 and September 2019 quarters and/or not paid the fine amount levied for the non-compliance, as required under the listing norms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
Earlier this month, CDEL reported default on the payment of interest/ repayment of the principal amount for loans including revolving facilities like cash credit from banks and financial institutions.
The company has a debt of Rs 280 crore from banks or financial institutions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU