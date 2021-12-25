Protean eGov Technologies files IPO paperwork with Sebi

-
ALSO READ
James Bond needs a salary raise: His restaurant bills aren't keeping up
Bond yield rise may put pressure on stock valuations, rally in markets
Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,732/gm; subscription opens Monday
Daniel Craig's last time as Bond, 'No Time To Die' to release on Sep 30
Morgan Stanley sees India winning global bond index spot early next year
-
Protean eGov Technologies (formerly known as NSDL E-Governance Infrastructure) has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering.
The public issue is purely an offer of sale (OFS) of 1.2 crore equity shares, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
Those offering shares in the OFS are IIFL Special Opportunities Funds, NSE Investments, Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Deutsche Bank A.G., Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India.
Protean eGov Technologies is one of the key IT-enabled solution companies in India engaged in conceptualizing, developing and executing nationally critical and population scale greenfield technology solutions.
The company collaborated with the government and have extensive experience in creating digital public infrastructure and developing innovative citizen-centric e-governance solutions.
Originally setup as a depository in 1995, it created a systemically important national infrastructure for capital market development in India.
ICICI Securities, Equirus Capital, IIFL Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the issue.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU