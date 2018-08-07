Q1 results: New launches to spur Britannia volumes, sales jump 14%

Driven by strong volume growth, Britannia reported June quarter numbers that were broadly in line with estimates. On the back of a 12.5 per cent volume growth and a better product mix, net sales of the company were up 14 per cent, albeit on a lower base.

The company had reported volume growth of three per cent in year-ago quarter due to disruption of the trade channel, on account of the goods and services tax roll-out. The management highlighted that the double digit volume growth was due to investments in brands and widening of distribution network, especially in the rural ...