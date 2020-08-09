JUST IN
FPIs remain net buyers in first week of August; pump in Rs 8,327 crore
Business Standard

'Quality' stocks come at a premium, valuations have crossed pre-Covid level

The P/E for Bharti Airtel and Avenue Supermarts is currently below the pre-Covid levels. Reliance Industries, Cipla, Havells India, and Eicher Motors have seen the maximum P/E expansion

Samie Modak 

The valuation for most ‘quality’ stocks has surpassed their pre-Covid levels following a sharp run-up in stock prices. According to Kotak Institutional Equities’ analysis, one-year forward (FY22) price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple for 30 of 32 top companies across sectors is currently higher than the pre-Covid levels.

The sectors under consideration include automobiles, consumer durables, consumer staples, IT services, pharmaceuticals, telecom, and retail — those which have shown superior resilience to the lockdown and slowdown in the economy. The P/E (on FY22 ...

First Published: Sun, August 09 2020. 17:30 IST

