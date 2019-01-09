R Systems hits 52-week high on share buyback plan; zooms 106% in six months

Shares of have surged 18 per cent to Rs 56.40 apiece, also their 52-week high on the in intra-day trade, after the company said its board will consider proposal on Tuesday, January 15, 2019. The stock of information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services provider was trading at its highest level since April 24, 2017.

In the past six months, has zoomed 106 per cent from the level of Rs 27.40 on July 9, 2018, as compared to a 1 per cent rise in the S&P Sensex.

The company on Tuesday after market hours said that a meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, to inter alia consider and approve the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company.