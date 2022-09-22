REITs, InvITs with net worth of Rs 100 cr or higher can issue CPs: Sebi

-
ALSO READ
JK Paper surges 10% on robust Q1; West Coast, Andhra Paper rally up to 16%
Sebi gives UPI payment option to invest in public issues of REITs, InvITs
Sebi reduces listing time for REITs, InvITs to 6 days from 12 days
Sebi allows virtual annual meetings for InvITs, REITs till end of December
Sebi overhauls preferential allotment rules for REITs, InvITs
-
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday allowed emerging investment vehicles, Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT), to issue commercial papers.
This is subject to certain conditions, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in two separate circulars.
The move came after Reserve Bank Commercial Paper Directions last month indicated that InvIT and REIT having net worth of at least Rs 100 crore are eligible to issue commercial paper.
The capital markets regulator said that REITs and InvITs may issue listed commercial papers. This is subject to certain conditions, including, REITs and InvITs need to abide by the guidelines prescribed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for issuances of commercial papers and follow the conditions of listing norms prescribed by Sebi.
The issuance of listed CPs should be within the overall debt limit permitted under the REITs and InvITs rules, Sebi said.
Commercial Paper or CP in market parlance refers to a short-term debt instrument issued by companies to garner funds generally for a time period up to one year.
REITs and InvITs are relatively new investment instruments in the Indian context but are extremely popular in global markets.
While a REIT comprises a portfolio of commercial real assets, a major portion of which is already leased out, InvITs comprise a portfolio of infrastructure assets such as highways, and power transmission assets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU