Research analyst registrations up 50% since 2018 as market booms

It’s not just the stock market that’s booming. The number of entities providing research services that help investors understand and act on their investment portfolios has also seen a surge. There were 467 entities that provided such services as of March 2018.

This rose 57 per cent to 733 as of March 2021. Another 46 entities have been added to the list in the six months since. The total number of registered research analysts is 779 as of September 13, 2021. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which regulates the segment, has said that regulations would ...