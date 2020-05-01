By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
Reserve Bank extends truncated market hours amid coronavirus outbreak
The bond and currency markets are open now between 10 am and 2 pm, from their usual 9 am to 5 pm
Anup Roy Last Updated at May 1, 2020 02:57 IST
The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus crisis
The RBI has extended the truncated market hours for bonds and currency markets till further notice in view of the coronavirus crisis. The bond and currency markets are open now between 10 am and 2 pm, from their usual 9 am to 5 pm because of health risks and work from home arrangements..
First Published: Fri, May 01 2020. 02:51 IST
