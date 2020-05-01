JUST IN
Sebi further extends timelines for debt mutual funds to meet new norms
Reserve Bank extends truncated market hours amid coronavirus outbreak

The bond and currency markets are open now between 10 am and 2 pm, from their usual 9 am to 5 pm

Anup Roy 

The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus crisis

The RBI has extended the truncated market hours for bonds and currency markets till further notice in view of the coronavirus crisis. The bond and currency markets are open now between 10 am and 2 pm, from their usual 9 am to 5 pm because of health risks and work from home arrangements..
