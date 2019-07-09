Right time for govt to raise funds through sovereign bonds: CEA Subramanian

JUST IN
Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian

This is a right opportunity for India to raise funds through overseas sovereign bonds at a much cheaper rate compared with those in the domestic market, chief economic adviser said on Tuesday.

The government will study "risks and returns" to raise funds through sovereign bonds, possibly in the second half of the current financial year, said Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian at an event in Delhi.

Finance ministry officials said the government could raise about 10-15% of proposed Rs 7.1 trillion ($103.18 billion) government borrowings this fiscal year through sovereign bonds.

 
First Published: Tue, July 09 2019. 10:44 IST

