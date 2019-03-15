RIL, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra and IDBI Bank among top stocks to track

The domestic benchmark indices are set to be dictated by stock-specific action, the movement of rupee against the US dollar, and crude oil prices on Friday.

At 08:04 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 2 points or 0.02 per cent higher at 11,387, indicating a flat opening for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a list of the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Reliance Industries (RIL): Canadian investor Brookfield-led India Infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) is set to acquire East West Pipeline (EWPL), earlier known as Reliance Gas Transportation Infrastructure, from Mukesh Ambani for Rs 13,000 crore.

Tata Motors: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has served a new show cause notice (SCN) to Tata Motors and its top management in an 18-year-old case involving erstwhile Tata Finance (TFL) on fraudulent and unfair trade practices affecting four companies (including Infosys).

IDBI Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has categorised IDBI Bank as a 'Private Sector Bank' for regulatory purposes with effect from January 21, 2019 upon Life Insurance Corporation of India acquiring 51 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the bank.

Tech Mahindra: The IT company will acquire Japan-based mobile network solution firm K-Vision for $1.5 million in an all-cash deal.

Jet Airways: Lenders to cash-strapped airline on Thursday asked two key stakeholders — Naresh Goyal and Etihad — to promptly pitch in with their contribution to salvage the situation. The decision to provide emergency funds to the ailing airline will be taken collectively and not on a standalone basis, said lenders.

CG Power: According to a report by The Economic Times, private equity giant KKR and two lenders - YES Bank and BOI AXA may take the control of CG Power and Industrial Solutions.

Coal India: The company's board has decided to offer its second round of interim dividend at Rs 5.85 per share.