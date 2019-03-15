RIL, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra and IDBI Bank among top stocks to track

-
ALSO READ
Jet Airways, RIL and Aurobindo Pharma among top stocks to watch today
NMDC, Jet Airways and Coal India among top stocks to track today
YES Bank, Jet Airways and Infosys among top stocks to track today
SpiceJet, Jet Airways and Mahindra CIE among top stocks to track today
Public sector banks, L&T, RIL and Tech Mahindra may hog the limelight
-
The domestic benchmark indices are set to be dictated by stock-specific action, the movement of rupee against the US dollar, and crude oil prices on Friday.
At 08:04 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 2 points or 0.02 per cent higher at 11,387, indicating a flat opening for the Nifty50 index back home.
Here's a list of the top stocks that may remain in focus today -
Reliance Industries (RIL): Canadian investor Brookfield-led India Infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) is set to acquire East West Pipeline (EWPL), earlier known as Reliance Gas Transportation Infrastructure, from Mukesh Ambani for Rs 13,000 crore.
Tata Motors: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has served a new show cause notice (SCN) to Tata Motors and its top management in an 18-year-old case involving erstwhile Tata Finance (TFL) on fraudulent and unfair trade practices affecting four companies (including Infosys).
IDBI Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has categorised IDBI Bank as a 'Private Sector Bank' for regulatory purposes with effect from January 21, 2019 upon Life Insurance Corporation of India acquiring 51 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the bank.
Tech Mahindra: The IT company will acquire Japan-based mobile network solution firm K-Vision for $1.5 million in an all-cash deal.
Jet Airways: Lenders to cash-strapped airline on Thursday asked two key stakeholders — Naresh Goyal and Etihad — to promptly pitch in with their contribution to salvage the situation. The decision to provide emergency funds to the ailing airline will be taken collectively and not on a standalone basis, said lenders.
CG Power: According to a report by The Economic Times, private equity giant KKR and two lenders - YES Bank and BOI AXA may take the control of CG Power and Industrial Solutions.
Coal India: The company's board has decided to offer its second round of interim dividend at Rs 5.85 per share.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU