RITES, Titagarh: How to trade rail-related stocks ahead of Budget 2020

Thus far in the financial year 2019-20 (FY20), shares of rail-related stocks have given mixed performance at the bourses. RITES, for instance, has outperformed the market by surging around 54 per cent as compared to over 6 per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty50 index.

Ircon International has risen around 8 per cent during the period while Titagarh Wagons and Texmaco Rail & Engineering slipped 17 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively. With the Union Budget around the corner, here's a look at what technical charts signal for these stocks and how you should trade them. RITES Ltd ...