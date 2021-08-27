Rupee appreciates sharply ahead of Fed Chair speech as RBI steps aside

Ahead of the Jackson Hole speech by US Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the Indian appreciated in the absence of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention.

The closed at 73.6950 a dollar on Friday, against its previous close of 74.2225, gaining 0.73 per cent, highest since June 17, and 1 per cent in the week, most since the week ended April 30.

The Asian currencies gained, as the dollar index was flat at around 93.14 level. However, the rupee’s gain was sharpest in the region.

Currency dealers say the Indian central bank, which until Thursday was heavily intervening to let the rise as a chunk of dollars flowed in, which the dealers say were in anticipation of a dollar bond issue by an Indian large corporate group and on account of qualified institutional placement (QIP) by a public sector bank.

“The central bank for a change, waited on the sidelines on a day where a clearer taper signal can come in from the Fed chair. If that happens, the rupee will again come under pressure," said Imran Kazi, vice president at Mecklai Financial.

The central bank’s absence from the market “prompted exit of long positions on the dollar," said Sriram Iyer, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities.

However, the rupee appreciating to 73.50 a dollar level or strengthening further should bring back the again in the market to accumulate the incoming dollars, said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors.

With IPOs of India's biggest Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI), asset monetization and BPCL divestments lined up, inflows will continue to hit the local shores even as taper uncertainties continue, say dealers.

Currency dealers are of the opinion that if the US Fed indicates withdrawal of its easy money policy, it should give rise to a lot of volatility for the local currency. There will be outflow pressure related to such tightening of policy stance by the US Federal Reserve, but several initial public offerings and QIPs lined up will compensate for that.

In the end, the rupee will find its own level, but that will probably be after a lot of two-way volatility, dealers say.

Some of that was clear on Friday. Currency consultant IFA Global said: “dollar bulls were actively defending the 74.10 marks in anticipation that the would step in, but since that did not happen, the rupee dropped to 74 levels and then towards 73.80 was quick as the stop losses got triggered.”