Rupee gains 12 paise to close at 74.93 against US dollar amid equity gains

-
ALSO READ
Indian rupee weakens 11 paise to 73.68 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee rises 16 paise to 73.77 against US dollar as RBI keeps rate unchanged
Podcast: Key threats to rupee's rally
Rupee falls by 11 paise to 72.83 against US dollar
Analysts see rupee at 76.5; Four factors that may guide the trajectory
-
The rupee recouped its early losses to close higher by 12 paise at 74.93 (provisional) against the dollar on Thursday tracking gains in the domestic equity market and easing crude oil prices.
However, a moderately strong dollar overseas weighed on the rupee, forex dealers said.
At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened weak at 75.19, but recovered lost ground and finished 12 paise higher over its last close of 75.05.
During the trading session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 74.92 and a low of 75.33.
The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 259.62 points or 0.53 per cent lower to close at 48,803.68. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 76.65 points or 0.53 per cent to 14,581.45.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, edged lower by 0.36 per cent to USD 66.34 per barrel.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading slightly higher by 0.02 per cent to 91.69.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 730.81 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU