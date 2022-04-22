Rupee slumps 32 paise to close at 76.49 against dollar on equities sell-off

-
ALSO READ
Indian rupee surges 25 paise to close at 75.28 against US dollar
Rupee advances 22 paise to 76.78 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee declines 6 paise to 74.44 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee slumps 22 paise, slips below 76/$ level in early trade
Rupee gains 15 paise to 74.29 against US dollar in opening trade
-
The rupee declined 32 paise to close at 76.49 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, in line with a sell-off in domestic equities and a firm greenback in the overseas markets.
Persistent foreign capital outflows also dented investor sentiment, forex traders said.
At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened sharply lower at 76.31 against the greenback and lost further ground during the session. The domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 76.19 and a low of 76.50.
It finally settled at 76.49, a fall of 32 paise over its previous close of 76.17.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 714.53 points or 1.23 per cent lower at 57,197.15, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 220.65 points or 1.27 per cent to 17,171.95.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 1.39 per cent to USD 106.82 per barrel.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, increased 0.45 per cent to 101.06.
Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Thursday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 713.69 crore, as per stock exchange data.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU