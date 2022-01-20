Rupee gains 15 paise to 74.29 against US dollar in opening trade

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong public gears up to vote as new election laws comes in effect
Rupee declines 6 paise to 74.44 against US dollar in early trade
Hong Kong election under new law marks culmination of Beijing's campaign
Hong Kong Alliance hits back at Lam for striking group from firms' registry
Hong Kong independence activist Leung released from prison after 4 years
-
The rupee appreciated by 15 paise to 74.29 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, even as the domestic equity market was trading with significant losses.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.43 against the American dollar, then inched higher to 74.29, registering a rise of 15 paise from the last close.
In the previous session, the rupee settled at 74.44 against the greenback.
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.02 per cent higher at 95.53.
The US Dollar, along with benchmark 10-year yields and crude prices came off multi-year highs and could lend support to the domestic unit, Reliance Securities said in a research note.
However, investors will remain cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's meeting due next week, it added.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 383.54 points or 0.64 per cent lower at 59,715.28, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 99.45 points or 0.55 per cent to 17,838.95.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,704.77 crore, as per stock exchange data.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.12 per cent to USD 88.33 per barrel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU