S&P BSE 500 index hits fresh 52-week low

The S&P BSE 500 index hit a fresh 52-week low of 13,454, down 3% on Thursday in early morning trade after Wall Street suffered its worst drubbing in eight months. The index fallen below its previous low of 13,463 touched on October 8, 2018 in intra-day trade.

The stocks from the financial including banks, metal, real estate, auto ancillaries and information technology (IT) were hit the worst, falling by up to 8% on the BSE.

State Bank of India (SBI), Indiabulls Housing Finance, NIIT Technologies, Infibeam Avenues, Just Dial, Bandhan Bank, Jindal Steel & Power, Piramal Enterprises, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco Industries, Bharat Forge and Tata Steel were among those down more than 5% on the BSE.

The S&P BSE 500 index accounts 94% of the total market capitalisation of BSE listed companies. It has fallen 16% from its all-time high level of 15,938 touched on September 3, 2018, in intra-day trade.

Total 57 stocks from the index hitting their respective 52-week lows today. Bharti Airtel, Finolex Industries, Grasim Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems, NBCC, PNB Housing Finance, Shree Cement and Tata Chemicals from the index touched 52-week lows.

US stocks plunge most since February as the Dow Jones index falls 830 points, while the Nasdaq falls over 4% on Wednesday. The market angst against the ongoing trade war takes its toll as rising yields & fear of tariff escalation see sell-off in equities.

“The much needed US stock correction was very much on the cards with most Asian already under pressure from the trade tariff wars & with China stock indices already in the bear market territory. US$ also saw weakness which coupled with fall in oil will see stock specific reaction from most Asian markets,” IIFL Securities said in a client note.