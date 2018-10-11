JUST IN
Graphite India, HEG extend rally in a weak market on strong outlook
Business Standard

S&P BSE 500 index hits fresh 52-week low

Bharti Airtel, Finolex Industries, Grasim Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems, NBCC and PNB Housing Finance among 57 stocks from BSE500 index hit 52-week low today.

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Sebi probes sharp fall in the midcap stocks amid unfair trade allegations

The S&P BSE 500 index hit a fresh 52-week low of 13,454, down 3% on Thursday in early morning trade after Wall Street suffered its worst drubbing in eight months. The index fallen below its previous low of 13,463 touched on October 8, 2018 in intra-day trade.

The stocks from the financial including banks, metal, real estate, auto ancillaries and information technology (IT) were hit the worst, falling by up to 8% on the BSE.

State Bank of India (SBI), Indiabulls Housing Finance, NIIT Technologies, Infibeam Avenues, Just Dial, Bandhan Bank, Jindal Steel & Power, Piramal Enterprises, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco Industries, Bharat Forge and Tata Steel were among those down more than 5% on the BSE.

The S&P BSE 500 index accounts 94% of the total market capitalisation of BSE listed companies. It has fallen 16% from its all-time high level of 15,938 touched on September 3, 2018, in intra-day trade.

Total 57 stocks from the BSE500 index hitting their respective 52-week lows today. Bharti Airtel, Finolex Industries, Grasim Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems, NBCC, PNB Housing Finance, Shree Cement and Tata Chemicals from the index touched 52-week lows.

US stocks plunge most since February as the Dow Jones index falls 830 points, while the Nasdaq falls over 4% on Wednesday. The market angst against the ongoing trade war takes its toll as rising yields & fear of tariff escalation see sell-off in equities.

“The much needed US stock correction was very much on the cards with most Asian markets already under pressure from the trade tariff wars & with China stock indices already in the bear market territory. US$ also saw weakness which coupled with fall in oil will see stock specific reaction from most Asian markets,” IIFL Securities said in a client note.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
8K MILES 127.75 127.75 134.45 10-Oct-18
APL APOLLO 1197.55 1160.70 1164.00 04-Oct-18
ASAHI INDIA GLAS 283.00 282.00 290.00 08-Oct-18
BANK OF BARODA 92.85 90.70 92.80 09-Oct-18
BHARTI AIRTEL 289.60 282.35 284.10 10-Oct-18
BIRLA CORPN. 529.80 525.10 542.00 10-Oct-18
BOMBAY DYEING 111.65 111.65 117.50 10-Oct-18
CCL PRODUCTS 240.50 237.00 242.25 10-Oct-18
CENTRAL BANK 27.50 27.50 28.85 10-Oct-18
CG POWER & INDU. 39.65 38.55 39.40 08-Oct-18
CORPORATION BANK 22.40 21.00 21.05 08-Oct-18
CRISIL 1601.90 1600.00 1600.00 09-Oct-18
CROMPTON GR. CON 197.50 193.70 200.05 04-Oct-18
D B CORP 187.70 184.95 185.90 08-Oct-18
DEEPAK FERT. 189.00 181.95 183.90 08-Oct-18
DILIP BUILDCON 530.20 500.00 501.15 09-Oct-18
ESSEL PROPACK 95.75 95.00 95.50 08-Oct-18
EVEREADY INDS. 186.30 184.20 184.50 08-Oct-18
FINOLEX INDS. 490.00 489.00 499.20 09-Oct-18
G S F C 90.25 85.60 86.50 08-Oct-18
GRASIM INDS 876.95 861.55 877.65 09-Oct-18
GUJ PIPAVAV PORT 102.50 98.00 98.90 08-Oct-18
GULF OIL LUBRIC. 715.65 705.00 716.90 05-Oct-18
H U D C O 41.15 40.15 41.60 09-Oct-18
HIMADRI SPECIALT 117.40 103.55 106.20 01-Oct-18
HIND.AERONAUTICS 776.70 757.00 767.35 10-Oct-18
I T D C 286.45 278.00 279.00 08-Oct-18
INOX LEISURE 196.30 189.65 190.00 09-Oct-18
J & K BANK 39.30 38.05 38.20 01-Oct-18
JK LAKSHMI CEM. 274.45 249.55 271.00 08-Oct-18
KALPATARU POWER 300.40 292.00 295.00 09-Oct-18
KNR CONSTRUCT. 167.70 163.30 166.60 01-Oct-18
MAHINDRA HOLIDAY 199.60 194.00 199.35 10-Oct-18
MAX FINANCIAL 370.35 343.95 352.90 04-Oct-18
MAX INDIA 67.90 65.05 65.75 08-Oct-18
MOTHERSON SUMI 228.85 220.55 221.00 08-Oct-18
MOTIL.OSWAL.FIN. 624.35 615.00 627.55 09-Oct-18
NAVNEET EDUCAT. 104.80 100.95 107.50 09-Oct-18
NBCC 53.15 51.65 52.15 09-Oct-18
NILKAMAL LTD 1518.95 1495.00 1500.00 09-Oct-18
PNB HOUSING 852.80 841.80 847.00 05-Oct-18
PRESTIGE ESTATES 169.70 163.75 165.00 08-Oct-18
RATNAMANI METALS 786.00 735.95 781.10 10-Oct-18
S H KELKAR & CO. 195.00 191.20 192.35 13-Aug-18
SHREE CEMENT 14816.80 14700.10 15015.15 22-Jun-18
SJVN 26.30 25.85 25.90 09-Oct-18
SOMANY CERAMICS 336.00 311.00 330.40 10-Oct-18
SOUTH IND.BANK 12.64 12.45 12.80 01-Oct-18
SPARC 303.70 296.40 298.00 09-Oct-18
SWAN ENERGY 99.00 96.15 96.85 10-Oct-18
TATA CHEMICALS 644.65 623.50 623.50 09-Oct-18
TATA INV.CORPN. 686.00 680.40 691.00 09-Oct-18
TATA METALIKS 568.00 565.00 578.50 09-Oct-18
THE RAMCO CEMENT 583.30 576.30 589.50 10-Oct-18
THERMAX 880.00 880.00 885.00 10-Oct-18
THOMAS COOK (I) 199.80 193.10 193.10 09-Oct-18
TIMKEN INDIA 550.05 543.90 550.05 10-Oct-18
TTK PRESTIGE 5795.00 5500.00 5612.00 22-May-18
VIJAYA BANK 41.45 41.00 41.20 28-Sep-18


First Published: Thu, October 11 2018. 11:51 IST

