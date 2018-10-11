S&P BSE 500 index hits fresh 52-week low

-
-
The stocks from the financial including banks, metal, real estate, auto ancillaries and information technology (IT) were hit the worst, falling by up to 8% on the BSE.
State Bank of India (SBI), Indiabulls Housing Finance, NIIT Technologies, Infibeam Avenues, Just Dial, Bandhan Bank, Jindal Steel & Power, Piramal Enterprises, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco Industries, Bharat Forge and Tata Steel were among those down more than 5% on the BSE.
The S&P BSE 500 index accounts 94% of the total market capitalisation of BSE listed companies. It has fallen 16% from its all-time high level of 15,938 touched on September 3, 2018, in intra-day trade.
Total 57 stocks from the BSE500 index hitting their respective 52-week lows today. Bharti Airtel, Finolex Industries, Grasim Industries, Motherson Sumi Systems, NBCC, PNB Housing Finance, Shree Cement and Tata Chemicals from the index touched 52-week lows.
US stocks plunge most since February as the Dow Jones index falls 830 points, while the Nasdaq falls over 4% on Wednesday. The market angst against the ongoing trade war takes its toll as rising yields & fear of tariff escalation see sell-off in equities.
“The much needed US stock correction was very much on the cards with most Asian markets already under pressure from the trade tariff wars & with China stock indices already in the bear market territory. US$ also saw weakness which coupled with fall in oil will see stock specific reaction from most Asian markets,” IIFL Securities said in a client note.
|COMPANY
|LATEST
|52 WK LOW
|PREV LOW
|PREV DATE
|8K MILES
|127.75
|127.75
|134.45
|10-Oct-18
|APL APOLLO
|1197.55
|1160.70
|1164.00
|04-Oct-18
|ASAHI INDIA GLAS
|283.00
|282.00
|290.00
|08-Oct-18
|BANK OF BARODA
|92.85
|90.70
|92.80
|09-Oct-18
|BHARTI AIRTEL
|289.60
|282.35
|284.10
|10-Oct-18
|BIRLA CORPN.
|529.80
|525.10
|542.00
|10-Oct-18
|BOMBAY DYEING
|111.65
|111.65
|117.50
|10-Oct-18
|CCL PRODUCTS
|240.50
|237.00
|242.25
|10-Oct-18
|CENTRAL BANK
|27.50
|27.50
|28.85
|10-Oct-18
|CG POWER & INDU.
|39.65
|38.55
|39.40
|08-Oct-18
|CORPORATION BANK
|22.40
|21.00
|21.05
|08-Oct-18
|CRISIL
|1601.90
|1600.00
|1600.00
|09-Oct-18
|CROMPTON GR. CON
|197.50
|193.70
|200.05
|04-Oct-18
|D B CORP
|187.70
|184.95
|185.90
|08-Oct-18
|DEEPAK FERT.
|189.00
|181.95
|183.90
|08-Oct-18
|DILIP BUILDCON
|530.20
|500.00
|501.15
|09-Oct-18
|ESSEL PROPACK
|95.75
|95.00
|95.50
|08-Oct-18
|EVEREADY INDS.
|186.30
|184.20
|184.50
|08-Oct-18
|FINOLEX INDS.
|490.00
|489.00
|499.20
|09-Oct-18
|G S F C
|90.25
|85.60
|86.50
|08-Oct-18
|GRASIM INDS
|876.95
|861.55
|877.65
|09-Oct-18
|GUJ PIPAVAV PORT
|102.50
|98.00
|98.90
|08-Oct-18
|GULF OIL LUBRIC.
|715.65
|705.00
|716.90
|05-Oct-18
|H U D C O
|41.15
|40.15
|41.60
|09-Oct-18
|HIMADRI SPECIALT
|117.40
|103.55
|106.20
|01-Oct-18
|HIND.AERONAUTICS
|776.70
|757.00
|767.35
|10-Oct-18
|I T D C
|286.45
|278.00
|279.00
|08-Oct-18
|INOX LEISURE
|196.30
|189.65
|190.00
|09-Oct-18
|J & K BANK
|39.30
|38.05
|38.20
|01-Oct-18
|JK LAKSHMI CEM.
|274.45
|249.55
|271.00
|08-Oct-18
|KALPATARU POWER
|300.40
|292.00
|295.00
|09-Oct-18
|KNR CONSTRUCT.
|167.70
|163.30
|166.60
|01-Oct-18
|MAHINDRA HOLIDAY
|199.60
|194.00
|199.35
|10-Oct-18
|MAX FINANCIAL
|370.35
|343.95
|352.90
|04-Oct-18
|MAX INDIA
|67.90
|65.05
|65.75
|08-Oct-18
|MOTHERSON SUMI
|228.85
|220.55
|221.00
|08-Oct-18
|MOTIL.OSWAL.FIN.
|624.35
|615.00
|627.55
|09-Oct-18
|NAVNEET EDUCAT.
|104.80
|100.95
|107.50
|09-Oct-18
|NBCC
|53.15
|51.65
|52.15
|09-Oct-18
|NILKAMAL LTD
|1518.95
|1495.00
|1500.00
|09-Oct-18
|PNB HOUSING
|852.80
|841.80
|847.00
|05-Oct-18
|PRESTIGE ESTATES
|169.70
|163.75
|165.00
|08-Oct-18
|RATNAMANI METALS
|786.00
|735.95
|781.10
|10-Oct-18
|S H KELKAR & CO.
|195.00
|191.20
|192.35
|13-Aug-18
|SHREE CEMENT
|14816.80
|14700.10
|15015.15
|22-Jun-18
|SJVN
|26.30
|25.85
|25.90
|09-Oct-18
|SOMANY CERAMICS
|336.00
|311.00
|330.40
|10-Oct-18
|SOUTH IND.BANK
|12.64
|12.45
|12.80
|01-Oct-18
|SPARC
|303.70
|296.40
|298.00
|09-Oct-18
|SWAN ENERGY
|99.00
|96.15
|96.85
|10-Oct-18
|TATA CHEMICALS
|644.65
|623.50
|623.50
|09-Oct-18
|TATA INV.CORPN.
|686.00
|680.40
|691.00
|09-Oct-18
|TATA METALIKS
|568.00
|565.00
|578.50
|09-Oct-18
|THE RAMCO CEMENT
|583.30
|576.30
|589.50
|10-Oct-18
|THERMAX
|880.00
|880.00
|885.00
|10-Oct-18
|THOMAS COOK (I)
|199.80
|193.10
|193.10
|09-Oct-18
|TIMKEN INDIA
|550.05
|543.90
|550.05
|10-Oct-18
|TTK PRESTIGE
|5795.00
|5500.00
|5612.00
|22-May-18
|VIJAYA BANK
|41.45
|41.00
|41.20
|28-Sep-18
