Samvat 2079: What is Muhurat trading? Check date, stock market timing

trading is considered an auspicious time for trading and other financial activities. Investors believe that the 'Muhurat' trading on this day brings wealth, success and prosperity throughout the year and this ritual has been observed for ages by the market trading community.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) started the trading in 1957 and the (NSE) began conducting it in 1992.

Domestic conduct a special one-hour special trading session on account of Laxmi Pujan on Diwali every year to mark the beginning of the traditional Hindu calendar year, called 'Vikram Samvat'.

Diwali and, particularly, the hour of trading are acknowledged as favourable for investing by the trading community. Investors buy stocks during the Muhurat trading session for traditional, sentimental and religious reasons.

The Muhurat trading session on October 24, 2022, will mark the beginning of Samvat 2079.

For the Muhurat trading, the and usually wear a distinctly ethnic look with designed rangoli patterns and innumerable diyas lined up to welcome goddess Lakshmi.

Most investors indulge in ceremonial purchases and institutional investors and brokers trade to price in global cues or key developments if any.

According to Hindu traditions, Muhurat is a time when all the planets and stars are favourably aligned to bring fortune to market investors.

On Diwali, the ( and NSE) specify the market start and close timings for each market segment for the Muhurat trading.

What are the date and timings for Muhurat trading 2022?

This year, the Indian bourses will conduct the Muhurat trading between 6:15 pm and 7:25 pm on Monday, October 24. According to the and circulars, all trades conducted during the Muhurat trading 2022 shall result in settlement obligations.

On account of trading on October 24 and the pay in/pay out transactions for the trade dates October 21 and October 24 shall be settled on October 25 at 8:30 am, the circular stated.

A special live trading session shall be held on Monday on account of Muhurat trading on Diwali according to the following schedule:

• Normal market open time: 6:15 pm

• Normal market close: time 7:15 pm

• Trade modification end time: 7:25 pm

Timings for custodian participant (CP) code modification/give-up confirmation for trades conducted on October 24 shall be between 7:15 pm and 7:25 pm.