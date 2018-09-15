Sanofi India: High-margin diabetic products and exports to drive profits

Though Sanofi India has gained over 62 per cent on the bourses over the last one year and is trading near its 52-week highs, there is more upside to the stock. This is because net profit growth for this pharma multinational is expected to outpace revenue growth, led by its high-margin portfolio of insulin products.

In addition to its insulin portfolio, growth drivers include its well-known brands in pain control, anti-allergic segments like Combiflam and Allegra, as well as its line extensions. Growth is expected to come from price hikes in the portfolio and improvement in volumes. Export ...