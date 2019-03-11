SBI, Jet Airways and GMR Infra top stocks to track today

Macro data, Brexit vote and other global cues are likely to guide domestic stock market this week. At 07:52 am, Nifty futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 15 points or 0.14 per cent lower at 11,043, indicating a flat to negative opening for the domestic stocks today.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) will use the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) policy repo rate as a benchmark to set the savings deposit rates and those for short-term loans from May 1 this year.

Sun TV: The company announced a a dividend of Rs 2.5 apiece.

Jet Airways: According to news reports, the airline has secured fresh credit facilities of Rs 2,050 crore from Punjab National Bank (PNB).

Syndicate Bank: The state-owned bank on Friday said it has reduced its marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.10 per cent for various tenors.

GMR Infrastructure: GMR Infrastructure Saturday said its subsidiary has bagged contract to manage Nagpur airport from MIHAN India.



HDFC, Union Bank and IDBI Bank are considered to be the biggest beneficiaries of Essar Steel resolution.



The lender is seeking to curtail its soured debt by selling Rs 100 billion ($1.4 billion) of stressed assets and stepping up efforts to recover dues from delinquent borrowers.

DHFL: Acccording to new reports, Brickwork Ratings India has downgraded its rating on secured NCD of the company worth Rs 29,000 crore to AA (credit watch with negative implications) from AA+ (credit watch with developing implications).

Oil India: The company has received two oil blocks in Tripura and KG Offshore.

Dilip Buildcon: It has been declared L-1 bidder for EPC project in Maharashtra, NH-547E, valued at Rs 480.06 crore by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

CG Power: The company has completed the divestment of its power business in the US and the automation business based out of Spain.