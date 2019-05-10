SBI, L&T, HCL Tech, RIL, Eicher Motors and Voltas among top stocks to watch

At 08:39 am, on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 15 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 11,327, indicating a subdued start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

SBI, L&T: State-owned State Bank of India (SBI) is scheduled to announce its March quarter results for 2018-19 today. According to sector analysts, is expected to post a net profit of around Rs 3,900 crore, up 0.3 per cent on a sequential basis. Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro will also report its March quarter earnings later in the day.

Earnings Today: A total of 56 companies are slated to release their Q4 numbers today including names such as Canara Bank, Allahabad Bank and

HCL Tech: IT major HCL Technologies Thursday posted a 14.3 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,550 crore for the quarter ended March 2019. The company expects its 2019-20 revenues to grow between 14-16 per cent in constant currency basis.

PNB Housing: PNB Housing Finance on Thursday reported a 51 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 379.77 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019. Net interest income (NII) registered a growth of 13 per cent to ₹609.7 crore from Rs 540.8 crore. The net interest margin for the quarter stood at 3.18 per cent, compared to 3.59 per cent a year ago.

RIL: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) will acquire British toy retailer Hamleys for a cash consideration of £67.96 million (about Rs 620 crore), the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Asian Paints: The paints company on Thursday reported a 1.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 487.45 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2019. Revenue from the paints segment was Rs 4,899.09 crore and Rs 119.12 crore from the home improvements segment. It also announced a final dividend of Rs 7.65 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each for 2018-19.

Voltas: Tata Group firm on Thursday said its consolidated net profit has fallen a 27 per cent to Rs 141.74 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019.





South Indian Bank: Private sector South Indian Bank May 9 reported a fall of 38 per cent in net profit at Rs 70.51 crore for the March quarter due to a rise in bad loans.

IOB: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) Thursday reported narrowing of net loss to Rs 1,985.16 crore for the March quarter of the previous fiscal due to reduction in bad loans and provisioning.

Welspun Corp's board to consider a share buyback proposal on 14 May 2019. The announcement was made after market hours on Thursday.

Mahanagar Gas: The company's net profit rose 27.40 per cent to Rs 133.46 crore for the March quarter of FY19. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10.50 per equity share.