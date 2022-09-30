Sebi approves new option for appointment, removal of independent directors

-
ALSO READ
SoftBank's Masayoshi Son to face shareholders shaken by $34 bn loss
Britannia Industries' shareholders reject Rs 5,000 cr investment proposal
Two independent directors of debt-ridden Future Enterprises resign
IndiGo appoints Vikram Mehta, ex-IAF Chief Dhanoa as independent directors
Amazon accuses Future independent directors of 'fraudulent stratagem'
-
Sebi on Friday approved introduction of a new option for appointment and removal of independent directors from the boards of companies.
The move will provide flexibility in the approval process for appointment or removal of independent directors.
Once the amended rules are in place, the appointment and removal of independent directors could be done by way of two parameters -- threshold for ordinary resolution and threshold for majority of minority shareholders.
Currently, the appointment, re-appointment or removal of independent directors is to be made through a special resolution.
Sebi's board, during its meeting held here on Friday, approved an alternative method for the appointment and removal of independent directors appointed for the first term.
Under the alternate mechanism, if the special resolution for appointment of an independent director does not get the requisite majority, then two other thresholds -- for ordinary resolution and for majority of minority shareholders -- would be tested.
"If the resolution crosses the above two thresholds, in the same voting process, then such a resolution for appointment of the independent director would be deemed to be approved by shareholders.
"The same threshold will also be applicable for removal of an independent director appointed under this alternate mechanism," the release said.
For a special resolution to be passed, the number of votes in favour should be at least three times those against the resolution.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 20:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU