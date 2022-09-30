JUST IN
Infosys could announce a buyback along with its Q2FY23 results: Jefferies
Sebi tightens disclosure norms for IPOs; to relax rules for open offers
Sebi dispose of matter against 4 people in alleged WhatsApp leak case
Housing sales up 41% in July-Sept period across 7 cities: Anarock Report
Bharti Airtel hits record high ahead of 5G services launch; stock soars 6%
Nifty Bank gains 3% post RBI's 50 bps hike; analysts see more headroom
Adani Green Energy up 20% on heavy volume; exchange data shows block deal
Global phone sales decline by 2%; Apple iPhone garners 80% of total profits
Post rate hike by RBI, SBI, BoB look stronger than private banks on charts
More rate hikes, eye on rupee: How experts interpret RBI's 50-bps rate hike
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Sebi bars entities, individuals for unauthorised advisory services
Markets regulator Sebi rolls out framework for portfolio managers
Business Standard

Sebi approves new option for appointment, removal of independent directors

The move will provide flexibility in the approval process for appointment or removal of independent directors

Topics
SEBI | companies law | minority shareholders

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

File photo: PTI
File photo: PTI

Sebi on Friday approved introduction of a new option for appointment and removal of independent directors from the boards of companies.

The move will provide flexibility in the approval process for appointment or removal of independent directors.

Once the amended rules are in place, the appointment and removal of independent directors could be done by way of two parameters -- threshold for ordinary resolution and threshold for majority of minority shareholders.

Currently, the appointment, re-appointment or removal of independent directors is to be made through a special resolution.

Sebi's board, during its meeting held here on Friday, approved an alternative method for the appointment and removal of independent directors appointed for the first term.

Under the alternate mechanism, if the special resolution for appointment of an independent director does not get the requisite majority, then two other thresholds -- for ordinary resolution and for majority of minority shareholders -- would be tested.

"If the resolution crosses the above two thresholds, in the same voting process, then such a resolution for appointment of the independent director would be deemed to be approved by shareholders.

"The same threshold will also be applicable for removal of an independent director appointed under this alternate mechanism," the release said.

For a special resolution to be passed, the number of votes in favour should be at least three times those against the resolution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 20:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.