IndiGo appoints Vikram Mehta, ex-IAF Chief Dhanoa as independent directors

IndiGo on Friday appointed former chairman Vikram Singh Mehta and former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief as independent non-executive directors.

Their appointment is "subject to receipt of security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and approval of the members of the company," IndiGo said in a statement.

Mehta will replace Anupam Khanna, whose second term came to an end on March 26, and Dhanoa will replace former SEBI chief M Damodaran, who is stepping down on May 3, it said.

Dhanoa was chief between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2019, and Mehta was chairman of Shell Group of in India between 1994-2012.

Mehta is currently chairman and distinguished fellow of Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CESP).

Ronojoy Dutta, Whole Time Director and CEO of IndiGo, said, Mr Mehta brings years of experience running major corporations and a wealth of knowledge from working on some of the leading Boards in India.

"We will gain immensely from Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa's exemplary leadership and crisis management skills. We look forward to the guidance and counsel of these two very special people, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)