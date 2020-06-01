Sebi, Centre at odds over easing disclosure norms for listed NCDs

The capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and the government are at odds over the proposal to relax disclosure norms for listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Sources in Sebi said the implementation won’t be easy, as a minimum disclosure should be required the moment a company lists debenture on exchanges.

The market regulator is of the view that disclosure requirements cannot be ended abruptly because investors will be unaware of the company’s financials and other pieces of information and this may hurt their interests. Sources said ...